Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met the family of Shubhadeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moosewala in Chandigarh, days after singer-turned-politician was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. During the meeting, Moosewala's parents demanded the Union Home Minister to initiate a CBI probe into their son's murder. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who had gone to the residence of Moosewala to express condolences to his parents, and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present at the meeting that lasted for 15 to 20 minutes. The meeting was held at the Chandigarh airport.

A day earlier, Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, wrote to Shah, demanding a probe into his son's killing by a central agency.

The visit came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's residence, and assured his family that his killers would be arrested soon. Mann on Friday spent about an hour with the bereaved family at Moosa village in Mansa district.

The 28-year-old Congress leader was shot dead near Mansa a day after the Punjab government had reduced his security cover in an action against ‘VIP culture’. As per the police, the rapper-singer was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa with two others.

“Police has got vital clues regarding the murder and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mann assured the family on Friday. The Punjab government has already directed the state police chief to speed up the investigation and ordered a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge, following the family’s demand.

In the most recent update in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab singer’s post-mortem report reveals that he died of Haemorrhagic shock caused by postmortem firearm injuries, 15 minutes after being shot. The post-mortem report of musician Sidhu Moosewala shows that he died 15 minutes after being shot at and that intruders blasted 19 bullets into him, reveals Times Now. Sidhu Moosewala’s death was caused by ‘Haemorrhagic shock caused by antemortem firearm injuries reported and sufficient to induce death in the usual course of nature,’ according to his postmortem report, told ANI.