New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022 at the party office in Lucknow on Sunday. Quoting highly placed sources in the party, the news agency ANI reported that BJP’s ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura. Interestingly, Shah, who is later scheduled to campaign for the party in Baghpat and Amroha in west UP, had launched BJP’s manifesto for 2017 UP polls, too.Also Read - Malihabad Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Retain It Or Will SP Regain Its Previous Stronghold?

Amit Shah will release the manifesto in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP election in-charge for UP Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, both Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad and Dinesh Sharma and BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Calangute to Witness Tough Fight Between BJP's Joseph Sequeira & Congress' Michael Lobo

It is to be noted that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has held back his party’s manifesto for the upcoming polls, saying that he has decided to wait for the BJP to declare their manifesto first. Meanwhile, Congress has already declared a women-centric manifesto for the polls. Also Read - The Royal Rivalry: Game On As Local 'King' Azam Khan Battles Against The Nawab Of Rampur

After releasing the manifesto, Amit Shah will address an election rally in Jat-dominated areas of western Uttar Pradesh. “Nationalism, development, good governance, electricity, women’s security, employment, development of Kashi-Mathura can be mentioned in the manifesto,” sources said.

BJP had also sought suggestions from the common people for the manifesto and, likely, some major suggestions would also have been given a place in it. The manifesto is expected to make some big announcements in response to the promises made by other parties, said ANI sources.

“There may be something in response to the 300 units of free electricity of the Samajwadi Party, there can be an announcement regarding the outstanding electricity bill. There can also be a big announcement for the sugarcane farmer in the manifesto too,” they said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With ANI Inputs)