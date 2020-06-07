New Delhi: In his first virtual rally ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Sha will address the people of state through video conferencing and Facebook live on Sunday. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Polls 2020: Hit by Resignations, Congress Flocks Gujarat MLAs to Resorts

Though the 'virtual rally' is part of the BJP's over month-long campaign to highlight the achievements of the Modi government after it completed the first year of its second term on May 30, Shah is expected to expected to sound the poll bugle for Bihar elections, scheduled to be held in October-November this year.

The party has set a target of roping in 'at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar' for the event, besides those who may prefer to listen to the speech on the social networking site, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to observe ‘Garib Adhikar Diwas’ to counter Shah’s rally. RJD leader and the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav attacked the ruling party for campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

“This is nothing but “political vulturism”, said Yadav, alleging that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory even at the cost of human lives.

Referring to the migrants’ crisis, the RJD leader accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of meting out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to them and asserted that this would be a major issue in the assembly polls.