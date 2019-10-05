New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mizoram on Saturday, which will be his first visit to the north-eastern state after assuming office. Shah will be addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in state capital Aizawl and will also inaugurate North East Handloom and Handicraft exhibition there.

However, the visit is primarily said to be a part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to reach out to the people of the north-east before the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Meanwhile, massive protests against the legislation had erupted in several areas of the state on Thursday.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee also held protests against the Centre’s proposed bill after which, the BJP Mizoram unit appealed to the body to cancel its protest.

During NEDA Conclave in Guwahati in September, Amit Shah said that all those who are protesting against CAB will be taken into consultation and then only the bill will be brought in Parliament. Amit Shah has said the bill will be brought in the next session of Parliament and before that, the consultation process has to be concluded.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, aims at granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians and Jains from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.