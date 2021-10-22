New Delhi: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s 57th birthday today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other senior leaders from the Bharatiya Jantana Party (BJP) extended birthday greetings to him and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government.Also Read - Party Hoardings Removed, Claims TMC Ahead Of Amit Shah's Goa Visit

PM Modi tweeted on Friday saying, "Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to his official Koo handle and greeted Amit Shah on his birthday. He further prayed for his good health.

Along with him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed by ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended their best wishes towards the BJP leader on Koo.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Greetings and warm wishes to Union Home Minister and our senior colleague, Shri @AmitShah on his birthday. He is making tremendous efforts to ensure a safe and secure India. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.”

BJP chief JP Nadda also followed suit and tweeted birthday wishes for the HM.

Born in Gujarat in 1964, Amit Shah has long been a close aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre.

He joined the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.