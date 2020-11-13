New Delhi: A day after Twitter removed the Display Picture (DP) of Amit Shah, the micro-blogging site’s spokesperson said that the Union Home Minister’s account was temporarily locked due to an ‘inadvertent error’. However, the decision was reversed immediately and the account was fully functional. Also Read - People Have Rejected Parties Who Find 'Fault With Everything': Amit Shah on BJP's Poll Victories

“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional”, said Twitter spokesperson. Also Read - RIP, Asif Basra! Twitterverse in Shock at The Demise of Paatal Lok Actor, Pays Condolence

Earlier on Thursday, Shah’s display picture was removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” Also Read - ‘Respect India's Territorial Integrity’: Centre Asks Twitter to Respond in 5 Days For Showing Leh as Part of J&K

Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message, “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Twitter’s copyright policy states:”In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.