New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday interacted with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conference and appealed them to withdraw a symbolic protest against attacks on the healthcare workers. Shah also assured them full security and appreciated their work in this hour of crisis.

Notably, the IMA was planning to stage protests against assaults on some doctors and healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties. However, they called off their protest after today's meeting with Amit Shah today.

"The home minister appealed to them to not do even a symbolic protest as the government is with the doctors, a home ministry official said.

#WATCH Delhi: Union HM Amit Shah & Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with Indian Medical Association doctors through video conferencing today. HM assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them. pic.twitter.com/kuiB8vsxWC — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

This comes amid reports of attacks on healthcare workers and assaults on some doctors engaged in COVID-19 duties in different parts of the country. There have been reports of doctors being abused, beaten and denied entry into residences.

Families of at least two doctors, who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Shillong and Chennai, had faced opposition while performing their last rites as the locals claimed that burying them in their localities may lead to the spread of the infection.

India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 19,984.