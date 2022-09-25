Kishanganj (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert, officials said. He said this after reviewing the security situation along the international border in Bihar’s Kishanganj.Also Read - Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Dies At 99: A Glimpse at His Life Journey

The home minister said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort for the security and development of the border areas. "But the demographic changes taking place along border areas are very worrisome and the security forces should stay alert," an official quoted Shah as saying.

At the review meeting of border guarding forces, various important issues related to security of borders along India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal and India-Bhutan and also security of Siliguri corridor were discussed. The meeting was attended by chiefs of the BSF, SSB, ITBP and senior officials of the three border guarding forces besides Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

SECURITY FORCES SHOULD REMAIN ALERT: SHAH

Shah directed the forces to check issuance of fake Aadhaar, voter cards, smuggling of cows, illegal infiltration besides other issues along the border. He also instructed all the forces to remain extra vigilant and deal more strictly with all these issues.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said he reviewed various topics related to border security in a meeting with directors general and senior officers of the BSF, SSB and ITBP and reviewed various issues related to border security. “Along with the development of the border areas, the security there is our priority and for this modern technology and all possible facilities are being given to the security forces,” he said.

INTERACTS WITH SSB GUARDING INDO-NEPAL BORDER