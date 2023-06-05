By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Let Law Take Its Course: Amit Shah Tells Protesting Wrestlers In Meeting
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia reportedly confirmed that Amit Shah met the protesting wrestlers in a late-night meeting on Saturday.
New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah reportedly met wrestlers, who have been protesting against BJP MP and president of the country’s wrestling federation Brij Bhushan Singh, in a late-night meeting on Saturday.
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia confirmed that Amit Shah met the protesting wrestlers in a late-night meeting on Saturday, according to a report by NDTV. “Let the law take its own course,” Amit Shah told the wrestlers.
The protesting wrestlers had demanded an early chargesheet in connection to the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan.
