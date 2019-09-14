New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Saturday launched a scathing attack at Home Minister Amit Shah for his ‘one language’ comment on during the Hindi Diwas speech.

Earlier this morning, Shah had stressed that India needs a national language so it has a place amid the foreign languages. He said that the Hindi language has that stronghold and capability in our nation and hence it was envisioned as the ‘Raj Bhasha’ by the freedom fighters.

However, his statement was not appreciated by the leader of the southern state that has time and again faced a battle over a ‘national language’.

“We have been continuously waging a protest against the imposition of Hindi. Today’s remarks made by Amit Shah gave us a jolt, it will affect the unity of the country. We demand that he takes his sentence back,” DMK president MK Stalin said.

Calling a meeting on the statement that has stirred them, MK Stalin said, “Day after tomorrow we will be holding our executive party meeting where will be taking up this issue further.”

Speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Home Minister Amit Shah said that diversity of language and dialects has always been India’s strength, however, a country that leaves its language loses its existence too.

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we should introspect. There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can’t preserve its culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Stalin was not the only one who attacked the Home Minister’s comment. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed Shah in a Twitter post saying “India is much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva”.

“Hindi isn’t every Indian’s mother tongue. Could you try appreciating the diversity and beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture,” he said in his tweet.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year across India to mark the popularity of the widely used official language. On this day in 1949, India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the country.