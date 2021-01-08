Aizawl: The two-day proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mizoram beginning Saturday has been cancelled, state government sources said on Friday. Also Read - Top Headlines From Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah to Visit Chennai on Pongal; 100% Seating in Cinemas; More

No reason has been cited for cancellation of the trip, they said.

During the visit, Shah was to inspect a land customs station at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border.