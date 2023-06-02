Home

News

India

Amit Shah’s Remarks Puts Manipur Ceasefire Under Scanner

Amit Shah’s Remarks Puts Manipur Ceasefire Under Scanner

During a recent visit to Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned violence by Kuki militant groups.

The Manipur government withdrew from the SoO agreement in March.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned Kuki militant groups for the ongoing violence in the state during his recent visit to Manipur. The Home Minister also appealed to the militants to surrender their weapons and also announced a judicial probe on Thursday.

Amit Shah was on a four-day visit to Manipur to oversee the efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

You may like to read

The northeastern state has been grappling with violent clashes since the last few weeks that erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Trending Now

The Home Minister also emphasised the importance of upholding the terms of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement to restore peace.

The Suspension of Operation Agreement, was a trilateral ceasefire agreement between Kuki militant groups and the Central and Manipur governments. Signed in 2008, its main purpose was to initiate political dialogue and reintegrate militants into mainstream society.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh unilaterally withdrew from the trilateral deal in March, deepening tensions between Imphal and the hill districts.

In April, the Imphal Police discovered that 25 sophisticated weapons were looted from a SoO-designated camp by Kuki Independent Army cadres. Shah’s statement came in response to concerns raised by the state government and intelligence agencies. According to a report in News18, the Manipur government and intelligence agencies are looking into the possibility that stolen weapons and ammunition from recent armory raids might have been provided to Kuki militants.

The state and Central governments assured the militant groups that no security operations would be conducted against them in return for acknowledging the terms of the agreement. A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 was provided to their members, and financial support was allocated for camp maintenance.

The SoO has 25 militant groups party to the agreement- eight under the United People’s Front (UPF) and 17 under the Kuki National Organisation (KNO). The terms of the agreement required these groups to renounce the use of arms, abide by the Indian Constitution, and refrain from actions that would violate Manipur’s laws and territorial integrity. They were only allowed to carry arms to protect their leadership and designated camps, where their weapons and ammunition were securely stored.

But, in March the Manipur government withdrew from the agreement due to allegations that the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) were instigating protests among forest encroachers. The state government had initiated a campaign against encroachers and poppy cultivators in the hill districts, which was opposed by the Kukis, who claimed ancestral rights to the land. These tensions escalated when the Manipur High Court intervened to review the Scheduled Tribe status of the Meitei community, leading to violent protests.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES