New Delhi: Days after Amit Shah took charge as Union home minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared a hit list of top 10 militants operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The list which includes the names of wanted terrorists who are part of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been prepared after taking inputs from the intelligence agencies and the security personnel.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama’s name feature in the list.

Other names on the MHA list include Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab, Divisional Commander of Al Badar in North Kashmir; Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM); Ezaz Ahmad Malik, recently appointed district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara; Hafiz Omar, operational commander of JeM; Mehrazuddin District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla; Arshad ul Haq, District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama; Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif Actively trying to increase the cadre of Hizbul Mujahideen in Valley.

The MHA’s crackdown on terrorists comes days after the Home Minister met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik ,Shah also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, secretary of Home Rajiv Gauba Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and senior officials of the home ministry .

It has been said that Shah directed his officials to continue with the zero-tolerance policy across the country and remain unfazed by the criticism.

The Home Minister was apprised of on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas by the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division which deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between ministries, including external affairs and defence.

Shah is expected to meet the heads of paramilitary forces and police organisations in the coming days. Media reports said he might take up the reshuffle of Delhi Police.