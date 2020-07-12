Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: A day after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus, Jalsa — the bungalow where Big B resides was declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Notably, civic body officials carried out a full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises and put a banner outside ‘Jalsa’ to define his residence as one of the hotspots in Mumbai. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari, Brother, Sister-in-Law And Niece Test Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Tests Negative

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the Nanavati Hospital, where Big B and his son Abhishek are undergoing treatment for highly contagious coronavirus.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said that some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West) ever since Bachchans were admitted to hospital.

“We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble,” Santacruz police station’s senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told the news agency.