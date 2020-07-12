New Delhi: Apart from good wishes pouring in from personalities belonging to all walks of life hoping for a speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, fan clubs in several cities on Sunday held prayer meets for the Bachchans recovery. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Day 1: Nanavati Hospital Says Both Big B And Abhishek Slept Well, Had Breakfast

On Saturday night, both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they have tested COVID-19 positive. Both were shifted to Nanavati hospital.

The Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital as fans of Big B started crowding the outside of the hospital area at night.

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.

Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar’s two bungalows in Juhu area.

Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor’s bungalows where people may assemble, an official from Juhu police station said.

Mumbai civic authorities sanitised the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area on Sunday.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A containment zone banner has been put up outside Bachchan’s bungalow.