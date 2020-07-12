New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘actors shared the news about his positive status on his Twitter handle yesterday and said they have been undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital. The Big B said he has been shifted to hospital, and the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19: Key Points to Clear What's True And What's Not

The septuagenarian actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for COVID-19.

Shortly afterwards, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed the news and revealed that he and his father both had "mild symptoms."

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”, tweeted Junior Bachchan.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both father-son duo underwent Antigen test and they tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

Who said what?

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others wished the “iconic star” a quick recovery to the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star.

“Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” Health Minister tweeted quoting Amitabh Bacchan’s tweet.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wished the senior Bachchan a speedy recovery.

A slew of filmstars and celebrities including Kailash Kher Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, Pariniti Chopra Adnan Sami, Mahesh Babu etc were among those who wished the Bachchans a speedy recovery.