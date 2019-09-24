New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced that superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred the Dadasaheb Falke Award, which is India’s highest film honour, for this year.

The announcement was made by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who tweeted, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who entertained and inspired for two generations, has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and the international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of ‘Big B’, tweeted, “Overjoyed and so, so proud.” Filmmaker Karan Johar, meanwhile, tweeted, “The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema. He is a bonafide rock star. I am honoured and proud to be in the era of Amitabh Bachchan.”

First given in 1969, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards are named after Dadasaheb Phalke, who is called the ‘Godfather of Indian Cinema.’ Its recipients include, among others, the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Dev Anand. Last year, at the 65th National Film Awards, Vinod Khanna, who died in 2017, was posthumously conferred the honour.

Born in Allahabad (renamed last year to Prayagraj) on October 11, 1942, the 76-year-old Amitabh Bachchan, is one of India’s biggest-ever filmstars. He gained popularity in the 1970s as ‘angry young man’, after doing films like Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. He is also a popular TV host and is a recipient of several government honours like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

He is also a four-time winner of the National Film Award for Best Actor.