New Delhi: Amitabh Kant on Wednesday got a two-year extension as CEO of NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of the Indian government.

The Personnel Ministry said in the order, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant’s tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, that is up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions.”

Kant was given the charge of Niti Aayog on February 17, 2016, for a fixed two-year term. However, he was later given an extension till June 30, 2019.

Amitabh Kant gets extension as CEO NITI Aayog for a period of two years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/003frTwEON — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, which has been rechristened as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Earlier in the day, the Centre appointed Samant Goel as the chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Arvind Kumar as the new director of Intelligence Bureau (IB). Both officers, of the 1984 batch, will assume charge on June 30, the sources said.