Chennai: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in Tamil Nadu on Monday joined hands with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the upcoming crucial Assembly polls in the state. AMMK supremo TTV Dhinakaran released a press note earlier today that AIMIM will be contesting from three constituencies. These seats include Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

"In the alliance led by the AMMK, Mr Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and the AIMIM party led by him has been allotted 3 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, namely Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram," TTV Dhinakaran said today.