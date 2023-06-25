Home

1 Killed, Over 30 Hospitalised As Poisonous Ammonia Gas Leaks In Bihar

1 Killed, Over 30 Hospitalised As Poisonous Ammonia Gas Leaks In Bihar

The affected individuals are currently undergoing medical treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital. | Photo: ANI Twitter.

Bihar: In a tragic incident, at least one labourer has died and over 30 others are currently undergoing treatment after a poisonous gas leaked at Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district on Saturday night. The affected individuals were promptly taken to Hajipur Sadar Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Situation Is Under Control

According to Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the fire department, the leak of poisonous ammonia gas occurred from an ammonium cylinder at Raj Fresh Dairy. Multiple fire tenders were mobilised to control the situation. He further stated that the situation is now under control, and they are investigating the cause of the gas leakage.

“We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to control the situation. As of now, we have information that some labours have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

#WATCH | We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to control the situation. As of now, we have information that some labours have been admitted to a hospital. We are… pic.twitter.com/xe6moFBkFi — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Treatment Underway

Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad stated that the condition of patients, who admitted in the hospital after coming in contact of the poisonous gas, is stable and are undergoing treatment.

“One labour dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable,” ANI quoted Dr Prasad as saying.

Not The First Gas Leak Incident

In April this year, several people were affected after they were exposed to ammonia gas which was leaked from a cold storage factory in East Champaran district. The official stated that the gas leak incident took place at RB Cold Storage Pvt Ltd located in Bariyarpur locality. The gas leakage was reported after residents heard a loud noise.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited)

