Ammunition And Warlike Stores Recovered By Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces in Kupwara's Magam area have successfully recovered ammunition and warlike stores from terrorist activities.

Kupwara(ANI): The security forces on Wednesday recovered ammunition and warlike stores in Kupwara’s Magam area.

“In a joint search operation today at Cheramunji near Magam, Kupwara, the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police achieved a breakthrough against the terrorist activities, resulting in a significant recovery of ammunition and warlike stores,” as per an official statement.

Nine UBGL shells, four IED receivers, 30 commercial-grade detonators housed in their original factory packaging, 138 rounds of AK-47, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle, blank rounds of AK-47, and four magazines of 9mm pistol were recovered in the operation.

“The operation was a result of human intelligence received from a reliable source. A meticulous operation of search and destroy was launched based on the input, which resulted in the recovery of 9x UBGL shells, 4x IED receivers, 30x commercial-grade detonators housed in their original factory packaging, 138 rounds of AK47, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle, blank rounds of AK 47 and 4x magazines of 9mm pistol,” as per the official statement. (ANI)

