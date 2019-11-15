Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at offices of human rights watchdog Amnesty International Group in Bengaluru and Delhi, in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

According to The Indian Express report, the searches were conducted til 5 PM today.

Amnesty India in a statement said, “Over the past year, a pattern of harassment has emerged every time Amnesty India stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India.”

“We stand in full compliance with Indian & int’l law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold&fight for universal human rights. These are same values that are enshrined in Indian Constitution&flow from a long&rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance & dissent,” it added.

Last year in October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted searches at two locations of Amnesty International India in Bengaluru, in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case. The searches were in connection with an alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms that is linked to an earlier case of revocation of FCRA licence of the NGO by the Union Home Ministry in 2010, the ED had said in a statement.

The current raids at Amnesty India offices comes a day after Income Tax department conducted raids on civil contractors who work for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai as well as Gujarat’s Surat, wherein an alleged irregularity to the tune of Rs 735 crore was detected. (Read the full story here)