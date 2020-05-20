New Delhi: Cyclone Amphan, that weakened from ‘Super’ to a ‘Severe’ cyclonic storm, is set to enter West Bengal from the Sundarbans around 4 PM today. Very heavy rainfall has been witnessed through the day in parts of Odisha and West Bengal where the cyclone is expected to make an impact. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Updates: Tidal Waves May go 4-6 Metres High as it is New Moon Night | Top Points

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the cyclone is gradually weakening, its impact will be less in Odisha. However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore have been evacuated as high-velocity winds may still cause some damage.

On the other hand, in West Bengal, coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore, including the ecologically fragile Sundarbans are prepared to face a serious threat and significant damage to life and property.

The extremely severe cyclone will continue for about 4 hours as the forward sector of the wall cloud region has already begun entering into land in West Bengal, the IMD said.

Here are a few websites where you can track Cyclone ‘Amphan’:

1. mausam.imd.gov.in

The government-run website of the Indian Meteorological Department is the most reliable source to track the whereabouts of the cyclone. All you have to do is –

> Visit the website

> Click on ‘Cyclone’ link on the homepage

> Click on ‘Track Disturbance’ and get the latest updates

2. UMANG App

The central government’s Umang app, that facilitates e-government services – filing income tax, Aadhar card, booking a gas cylinder, Passport Seva, etc – pan India can now help you track the Amphan cyclone. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

3. www.cyclocane.com

Cyclocane gives realtime updates of cyclones. It also shows Live Satellite loop of ‘Amphan’ and information related to any land hazards. All you have to do is –

> Download the app from Apple Store or Play Store

> Open it, scroll down and click on ‘Tropical Cyclone Amphan’ link

> Follow the latest updates

4. accuweather.com

The popular weather tracker platform is often already installed on Android phones. It also allows users to track cyclones such as ‘Amphan’. All you have to do is –

> Vist the website or download the app from Apple Store or Play Store

> Open it, scroll down and click on the link of cyclone ‘Amphan’

> Follow the latest updates