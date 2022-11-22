Amreli Election 2022: Tough Fight For Congress’ Paresh Dhanani As BJP Eyes Comeback To The Patidar Voters

Amreli Election 2022: The Congress has fielded Paresh Dhanani, BJP has fielded its district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya from the seat, while the AAP has given ticket to Ravi Dhanani.

Amreli Election 2022: Amreli is an assembly constituency that falls under Amreli district of Gujarat State. In 2017, Amreli constituency had 9 candidates for the assembly seat. Congress’s Paresh Dhanani won the election by upstaging BJP’s Bavkubhai Undhad by a margin of 12,029 votes. Amreli was one of 77 seats won by the Congress party. Dhanani secured a total of 87,032 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bavkubhai Undhad got 75,003 votes.

This year, the Congress has fielded Paresh Dhanani, BJP has fielded its district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya from the seat, while the AAP has given ticket to Ravi Dhanani. According to reports, Dhanani and his two rivals belong to the Patidar community.

Amreli Constituency Candidates

Paresh Dhanani, Congress

Congress Kaushik Vekariya, BJP

BJP Ravi Dhanani, AAP

About Amreli Assembly Constituency

Reportedly Patidar voters account for more than half the voters in the constituency. The constituency also has 15 per cent Koli population which falls in the OBC category. Upper castes, Dalits and Muslims make up the rest. Barring Amreli town, the constituency is predominantly rural. During the last elections the constituency had 2.68 lakh registered voters, out of which 63.33 per cent cast their vote.

Gujarat Election Date 2022

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

1st Phase- December 1, 2022

2nd Phase- December 5, 2022

Gujarat Election Result Date 2022

The election results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December, 2022.