List of 9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched in India soon, check routes, fares and key details here

Since their launch in December 2023, a total of 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains are currently in operation, which is expected to greatly benefit migrant workers.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Modi government is set to gift the nation nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. It is important to note that these trains will connect states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Delhi, Haryana, and Karnataka. The Amrit Bharat Express trains have been designed for long-distance travel in the non-AC sleeper category. The passengers will have to pay around Rs 500 for the journey of up to 1000 km.

The fares for shorter distances are expected to be even lower. Since their launch in December 2023, a total of 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains are currently in operation, which is expected to greatly benefit migrant workers.

Here is the list of 9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched in India soon:

1. Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

2. Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express

3. New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

4. New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

5. Alipurduar-origin Amrit Bharat Express services

6. Alipurduar–Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express

7. Kolkata (Santragachi)–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

8. Kolkata (Howrah)–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express

9. Kolkata (Sealdah)–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express

In the Amrit Bharat Express, passengers will get several modern facilities on these trains, including foldable snack tables, dedicated spaces for mobile phones and bottles, radium floor strips, comfortable seats and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire safety systems, and special facilities for differently abled passengers.

