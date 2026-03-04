Kerala Holi gift! Big relief for rail passengers as Thiruvananthapuram- Mengaluru Antyodaya Express and Nagercoil Amrit Bharat express get stops on this route; check details

Thiruvananthapuram North- Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express and Nagercoil- Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express route update: In a matter of good news for passengers who regularly travel along the coastal rail route between Nagercoil and Mangaluru, the Southern Railway division of the Indian Railways has announced additional stops for the Amrit Bharat Express and the Antyodaya Express at key stations in Kerala. As per the update shared by Southern Railways, the new halts will be introduced on an experimental basis, offering greater convenience to travelers in Vadakara, Sasthamkotta and Thalassery. Here are all the details

What is the route update on Nagercoil- Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express?

Train No. 16329 Nagercoil- Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express will begin stopping at Vadakara and Sasthamkotta railway stations from March 3, Tuesday. In its return journey, Mangaluru Junction- Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16330) will stop at these two stations from March 4. For the passengers in the region, the decision is expected to benefit passengers who currently depend on limited long-distance train services from these stations.

What is the route update on Thiruvananthapuram North- Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express?

On a similar note, Thiruvananthapuram North- Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Express (Train No. 16355) and its return service, Mangaluru Junction- Thiruvananthapuram North (Train No. 16356), will have a new stop at Thalassery, a report by The Hindu said.

Readers should note that the additional halt for Train No. 16355 will come into effect from March 5, while the return train will stop there from March 6. According to a release issued by the Southern Railway, these stops are being introduced on a trial basis, and their continuation will depend on operational considerations.

