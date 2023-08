Home

News

India

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 99 Railway Stations In Andhra, Assam And Bihar To Get Facelift; Check Details Here

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 99 Railway Stations In Andhra, Assam And Bihar To Get Facelift; Check Details Here

The stations are spread across 16 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka.

The redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India will cost Rs 25,000 crore. (File image: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Railways is currently working on a large-scale project to redevelop railway stations across the country. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of more than 500 railway stations. The redevelopment will be carried out under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which was launched to modernize 1309 railway stations. The goal of the project is to provide world-class passenger amenities at stations and enhance the passenger experience.

The redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India will cost Rs 25,000 crore. The project is expected to revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in the country and boost “Ease of Living” for passengers. The stations will be redesigned to be more comfortable and convenient, and special care will be taken to ensure that they are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture.

You may like to read

The stations are spread across 16 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: List Of Stations Covered

Assam: Fakiragram Junction, Gossaigaon Hat, Kokrajhar, Jagi Road, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lanka, Amguri, Sibsagar Town, Simlaguri, Rangapara North Junction, Makum Junction, Margherita, New Tinsukia and Tinsukia, New Bongaigaon Junction, Arunachal, Dhubri, Gauripur, Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Namrup, New Halflong, Sarupathar, Lumding Junction, Jorhat Town, Mariani, Narangi, Rangiya Junction, Diphu, New Karimganj Junction,

Delhi: Adarshnagar Delhi, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Delhi, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Shahadra, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Narela, New Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Safdarjung, Tilak Bridge

Karnataka: Almatti, Alnavar, Arsikere Junction, Badami, Bagalkot, Ballary, Bangalore Cantt., Bangarpet, Bantawala, Belagavi, Bidar, Bijapur, Chamaraja Nagar, Channapatna, Channasandra, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Dodballapur, Gadag, Gangapur Road, Ghataprabha, Gokak Road, Harihar, Hassan, Hosapete, Kalaburagi, Kengeri, Kopal, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru Station), Krishnarajapuram, Malleswaram, Malur, Mandya, Mangalore Central, Mangalore Jn., Munirabad, Mysore, Raichur, Ramanagaram, Ranibennur, Sagar Jambagaru, Sakleshpur, Shahabad, Shivamogga Town, Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Jn, Subramanya Road, Talguppa, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Wadi, Whitefield, Yadgir, Yesvantpur

Kerala: Alappuzha, Angadippuram, Angamali For Kaladi, Chalakudi, Changanassery, Chengannur, Chirayinikil, Ernakulam, Ernakulam Town, Ettumanur, Ferok, Guruvayur, Kasargod, Kayankulam, Kollam, Kozhikode, Kuttippuram, Mavelikara, Neyyatinkara, Nilambur Road, Ottappalam, Parappanangadi, Payyanur, Punalur, Shoranur Jn., Thalassery, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrisur, Tirur, Tiruvalla, Tripunithura, Vadakara, Varkala, Wadakancheri

Bihar: Sakri, Jamalpur Junction, Dholi, Muzaffarpur Junction, Ram Dayalu Nagar, Bihar Sharif, Rajgir, Narkatiaganj, Sagauli, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Fatuha, Taregna, Bapudham Motihari, Banmankhi, Sasaram, Saharsa, Dalsingh Sarai, Samastipur, Sonpur Junction, Sitamarhi, and Hajipur Junction, AN Road, Lakhminia, Salauna, Kahalgaon, Naugachia, Pirpainti, Sultanganj, Ara, Bihiya, Dumraon, Raghunathpur, Darbhanga Junction, Gaya Junction, Paharpur, Jamui, Simultala, Jehanabad, Bhabua Road, Durgauti, Kudra, Barsoi Junction, Khagaria Junction, Mansi Junction, Kishanganj,

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES