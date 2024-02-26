Amrit Bharat Station Yojna: List Of Stations To Be Developed Under Rs 25,000 Crore Modernisation Project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crores on Monday via video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Stations under the projects, which are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. The selected stations will act as ‘City Centres’ and will be equipped with modern passenger facilities like roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids’ play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

Redevelopment Projects Of 553 Railway Stations

• Stations under the projects will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore.

• The selected stations will act as ‘City Centres’.

• The stations are spread across 27 States and Union Territories.

• The selected stations equipped with modern passenger facilities like roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids play areas, kiosks, and food courts.

• the stations will be redeveloped to be environment-friendly and accessible to people with special-abilities.

• The redesigning of station buildings will be inspired by local culture and architecture.

PM Modi Inaugurated Gomti Nagar Station

• PM Modi also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh.

• The station is redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore.

• The station has segregated arrival and departure facilities in order to cater to the increased future passenger footfall.

• It integrates both sides of the city.

This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in the upper and lower basement.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 1500 road bridges and underpasses. These road overbridges and underpasses are spread across 24 states and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crore. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity, and efficiency of rail travel.

