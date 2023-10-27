Amrit Kalash Yatra: Special Train To Honour India’s Bravehearts; Check Details Here

As part of Meri Maati Mera Desh (MMMD) campaign, sacred soil and rice were collected from the households across the country in Amrit Kalash, which will be used for creation of Amrit Vatika and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial at Kartavyapath, India Gate, New Delhi.

Amrit Kalash special trains: A number of Amrit Kalash special trains are being run across the country for participants to arrive in New Delhi under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. These trains will start to reach New Delhi from today, October 27.

The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) campaign was to pay tribute to the Army bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. As part of this initiative, sacred soil and rice were collected from households across the nation and carefully placed in Amrit Kalash containers. These materials will play a vital role in the creation of the ‘Amrit Vatika’ and the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memorials at Kartavyapath, near India Gate in New Delhi.

Amrit Kalash Yatra flagged off from Assam

Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati. He flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express transporting a total of 270 urns filled with soil. Notably, the Amrit Kalash Yatra started in Assam on September 20, this year. As part of the Yatra, soil was collected from households of all villages and municipal wards of Assam and mixed together and put into urns in Guwahati.

Vijayawada to New Delhi Amrit Kalash special trains

The special train is scheduled to commence its journey from Vijayawada at 10 am on Saturday, October 28, making stops at various stations, including Kazipet, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi Junction, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Agra Cantt, before reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.25 pm on the following day.

The Culture Ministry informed that the train from Tripura and Meghalaya will reach Delhi on Friday, while trains from Assam and Sikkim trains will reach on the 28th of October.

Amrit Kalash special trains from Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Lakshadweep with over one thousand five hundred delegates will reach on 29th October. Train from Rajasthan will reach New Delhi on 30th of this month.

Nationwide ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Campaign was launched on 9th August this year, to pay tributes to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country.

Nationwide 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign was launched on 9th August this year, to pay tributes to the 'Veers' who laid down their lives for the country.