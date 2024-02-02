Amrit Udyan Opens For Public at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Check Timings, Items Prohibited, Steps to Book Tickets, Nearest Metro Station

Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for public: Check Amrit Udyan Visiting Timings here.

Amrit Udyan Visitor Booking: A 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a floral clock, and a selfie point are among this year’s key attractions at the famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is set to open for the public from today, February 2, 2024. Spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed, and deservedly so, as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Udyan would remain open for six days a week except on Mondays for maintenance work. From timings to ticket prices, check all the details related to Amrit Udyan visitor booking here.

How To Book Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024 Tickets Online Through Your Mobile Phone or Laptop?

Booking can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website — https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Online Booking slots will open 10 days in advance of the date of the visit. For example, bookings for February 21, 2024, will open on February 11, 2024, and so on. Online bookings can be done on an hourly slot basis. There are self service kiosks placed outside gate no 35 for the walk-in visitors. Check step-by-step to book a ticket online.

Visit the official website: visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Amrit Udyan’ tab. You will be redirected to a new webpage. Now, click on the ‘Book Your Visit Now’ option. Enter the date and slot of your choice. Choose a date from the calendar to check the availability. Click on ‘Individual/Small Group(Max 30), PSU/Corporate(Max.30)/School/College(Max.50). Select your time of visit. Now, choose the age of the visitor and click on the ‘Continue’ option. Enter your nationality and enter your mobile number. Review the details and pay the booking fee.

How To Book Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024 Tickets Offline?

“Walk-in” visitors must get themselves registered at the Registration/Informationcentre or Self Service Kiosks before entering placed outside Gate no. 35.

Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan Open for public: Check Mughal Garden (Amrit Udyan) Visiting Timings

The Amrit Udyan will remain open for the public from February 2 to March 31 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. As per the PIB press release, the Udyan will be open for special categories on the following days:

February 22: for differently abled and visually challenged persons

February 23: for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

March 1: for women, tribals and women SHGs

March 5: for children of orphanages

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Amrit Udyan Opening Date

Udyan Utsav 2024, India’s flowering extravaganza at Amrit Udyan is opening for the public on February 2, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Amrit Udyan Closing Date

Visitors can visit the gardens from February 2 to March 31 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue. On 4 special days i.e. February 22, February 23, March 1, and March 5, 2024, the Udyan will be open only for special visitations from select diverse groups (mentioned in Booking Instructions). The Gardens will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance and on Holi on March 25, 2024, for a Gazetted Holiday. Visitors can also avail the Shuttle Bus service at the Central Secretariat.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Amrit Udyan Visitor Booking Fees

Booking of slots and entry to the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav is free of cost.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Items You Can/Cannot Carry to Amrit Udyan

Allowed: Mobile phones are allowed during the visit to the Gardens.

Mobile phones are allowed during the visit to the Gardens. Allowed: Visitors are allowed to carry wallets, purses, handbags, water and milk bottles for babies and umbrellas.

Visitors are allowed to carry wallets, purses, handbags, water and milk bottles for babies and umbrellas. Not Allowed: Eatables / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras are notallowed inside the Gardens.

Eatables / Paan/ Gutka/ Cigarettes/ Backpacks/ Cameras/ Video Cameras are notallowed inside the Gardens. Not Allowed: Carrying arms and ammunition is strictly prohibited. All guidelines, including those related to security, displayed/announced at Entry Gate 35 are applicable to all visitors regardless of mode of booking.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Facilities Available At Amrit Udyan

Shuttle Service Souvenir Shop Food Court Booking Counter Medical Care Wheelchairs Purified Water Cloak Room Restrooms Parking

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Major Attractions At Amrit Udyan

Vertical Garden Sheesham Tree Theme Garden -Tulips Bonsai Garden Musical Fountain Haat and Exhibition Nature Classroom-Pilkhan Tree Central Lawn Nature Classroom- Bal Vatika Floral Clock Circular Garden Birds of Rashtrapati Bhavan Floral Signage

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Nearest Train At Amrit Udyan

New Delhi Railway Station – 4.4 Km

Nizamuddin Railway Station – 9.4 Km

Old Delhi Railway Station – 9.5 Km

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Nearest Metro At Amrit Udyan

Central Secretariat Metro Station – 2.0 Km

Shivaji Stadium Metro Station – 2.0 Km

Free shuttle service available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Nearest Bus At Amrit Udyan

RML Hospital – 0.8 Km

Gurudwara Rakabganj – 0.7 Km

Kendriya Terminal – 1.1 Km

Krishi Bhawan/Central Secretariat Gate No 2 – 2.0 Km

Rashtrapati Bhavan Amrit Udyan 2024: Nearest Road At Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan Entry (Gate no. 35) is located 2.7 kms from Connaught Place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.