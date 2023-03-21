Home

Amritpal Singh An ‘ISI Agent’ Trained In Georgia, Deployed To Spread Violence In India

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, which has been the brain behind growth of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, has now instigated overseas Khalistan supporters to organise protests and demonstrations abroad including London, San Francisco and Canberra in his support.

New Delhi: Leader of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, was trained by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Georgia prior to coming to India and had close links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). According to India’s counter-terrorism apparatus, Amritpal Singh was offered money as part of a well-orchestrated plan to revive militancy in Punjab.

“Amritpal Singh, a non-resident Indian who worked as a truck driver in Dubai, is an ISI agent who came in touch with Pakistani spy agency while living in the UAE. He was told to motivate naive young Sikhs in name of religion. There was an understanding that the ISI will spend money and by bringing the Sikhs behind him in the name of Khalistan, he would have a say in Punjab,” a central intelligence officer told hindustantimes.com.

It is also found that Amritpal Singh was running a drugs’ smuggling network in India aided by “known linkages” in the ISI and was creating a “private militia” in drug de-addiction centres of Punjab, where weapons procured from Pakistan were being stockpiled.

In fact, ever since he came to India in September 2022, there was a spike in drone intrusions from across the border to drop drugs and weapons.

The Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has now instigated overseas Khalistan supporters to organise protests and demonstrations abroad including London, San Francisco and Canberra in his support, officials said on Monday.

While pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, there were sporadic protests in Australia.

Last September, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities in Canada, expressing concern with stern language.

The Punjab Police on Saturday carried out a massive crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal and members of his group ‘Waris Punjab De’ following which the radical preacher has been on run.

Amritpal was last year anointed head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February 2022. The event was held at Moga’s Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

