Amritpal Singh Arrested: What Are The Charges Against Waris Punjab De Chief?

The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

New Delhi: Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday after he surrendered before police in Punjab’s Moga. Punjab Police confirmed Amritpal Singh’s arrest and urged everyone to “not share fake news”.

In a tweet, Punjab Police said, “Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share.”

Amritpal Singh arrested: What are the charges against him

The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants’ lawful discharge of duty.

Punjab Police had earlier registered FIR against Amritpal Singh and his associates under Section 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 148 (Rioting and armed), 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC, and Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

Amritpal Singh has been taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. “He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,” an official was quoted as saying bu news agency PTI.

