‘It’s An Intelligence Failure’, Says HC As Punjab Police’s Chase For Amritpal Singh Enters Day 4

The court in its remark on the operation of Punjab police said, "You have 80,000 cops, how did Amritpal Singh escape?"

The Punjab Police operation began Saturday, weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Chase For Amritpal Singh Continues: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday slammed the cops for failing to get hold of separatist leader Amritpal Singh and called the event “an intelligence failure”. The HC has asked the Punjab police to submit a status report on the operation. The court in its remark on the operation of Punjab police said, “You have 80,000 cops, how did Amritpal Singh escape?”

The Punjab police had launched an operation to arrest Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Saturday but he managed to give the cops a slip. The cops have arrested 78 members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’. In a high-action chase, Amritpal was surrounded by the police in Jalandhar district but he managed to escape their dragnet as he was last seen speeding away on a motorcycle.

The Punjab government has again extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, this time up to Tuesday noon. Police have warned people against spreading rumours. The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services will continue in parts of Punjab, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar’s Ajnala, till Thursday noon. Neighbouring Haryana also remains on high alert.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Message Amid Crackdown On Amritpal Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that strict action will be taken against those who have been trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that strict action will be taken against those who have been trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.”Punjab’s peace and harmony, and the country’s progress is our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country. People of this state want peace and progress,” Bhagwant Mann said, adding no incident of violence has been reported after the crackdown against the Khalistani leader.

Earlier, the Khalistan sympathiser’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh gave themselves up before the police past Sunday midnight. Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of “Waris Punjab De”, is among the five slapped with the NSA, which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.