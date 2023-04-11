Home

Amritpal Singh’s Key Aide Papalpreet Shifted To Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, was taken to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested by Punjab Police.

Pappalpreet Singh was arrested from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area.

Pappalpreet Singh, who is considered to be the Waris Punjab De chief’s mentor, was arrested from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area under the National Security Act (NSA).

“Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases,” Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

In an unverified video on March 30, Amritpal Singh said he was not “a fugitive” and would soon “appear in front of the world”.

Further, in the video, the veracity of which could not be determined, Amritpal said those who think he ran away from his people or friends should “get that thing” out of their minds. Earlier, on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides.

Where is Amritpal Singh

Papalpreet Singh was seen with Amritpal Singh in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the Punjab Police. Papalpreet’s arrest comes days after a CCTV footage made the rounds on social media in which he could be seen at a ‘dera’ (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur.

The footage is said to be of March 29, a day after a team of the counter intelligence wing chased an Innova car from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after the police suspected that the fugitive and his aides could be in that vehicle.

The ‘dera’, seen in the footage, is in village Tanauli which is located just two to three kilometers away from Marnaian village in Hoshiarpur where the police had launched a massive search operation in search of the suspects.

It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle. Many pictures of the duo had surfaced on social media. In one such footage, both of them could be seen wearing masks while roaming around a street in Delhi. A picture of them looking relaxed and Amritpal holding a beverage can was also seen.

The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

