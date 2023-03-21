Home

Amritpal Singh has Changed Appearance, Opine Punjab Police; Release 7 pictures with Different Looks

In another CCTV footage of the Jalandhar toll plaza, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, showed Amritpal Singh escaping in the Brezza SUV.

Amritpal News: The Punjab police on Tuesday released the possible looks of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh who is on a run for the last four days. The cops released a set of seven pictures, where the 30-year-old radical preacher, who styles himself after the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was seen in various guises and turbans.

The Police have also arrested four people for allegedly helping Singh escape their net. The self-styled Sikh preacher managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’.

He was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to Brezza sports utility vehicle during police action against him on Saturday. In a new photo that appeared on social media, Amritpal Singh could be seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of police. In a CCTV footage, he could be seen sitting on the bike.

#WATCH | ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run. (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/QNHty6PgJP — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Addressing the media here, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the four arrested persons helped the fugitive escape in a sports utility vehicle. During their questioning, it came to the fore that Amritpal Singh went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.

“There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes,” said Gill.

Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja have been apprehended for helping Amritpal Singh escape, Gill said.

The SUV has been seized from Manna, he said, adding that a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set were found in it. Releasing seven pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire, police appealed to people to help them in tracing him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.