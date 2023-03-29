Home

Amritpal Singh Likely to Surrender in Amritsar Today, Massive Police Deployment Near Golden Temple

The Waris Punjab Da chief has been on the run since March 18 even as Punjab police launched a crackdown against him.

Amritpal Singh Likely to Surrender in Amritsar Today

New Delhi: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh is likely to surrender in Amritsar today, according to multiple media reports. The Waris Punjab Da chief has been on the run since March 18 and hopping from one state to another even as Punjab police launched a crackdown against him. The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Tuesday told the High Court that they were coordinating with several agencies and were very close to nabbing Singh.

The government further informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that radical self-styled preacher is yet to be arrested by the state police, but “they are close to him.” “The state is going through a very sensitive phase. We are trying our best to arrest him and are closely working in coordination with other security agencies. We are close to arresting him,” Punjab advocate general (AG) Vinod Ghai told the HC.

Crackdown on Waris Punjab De’s Amritpal Singh | Punjab police conducts a search operation in Hoshiarpur’s Manaiya village. Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18. pic.twitter.com/m2PquHlD3a — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in a Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides could be hiding there.

There was heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village here where extensive search launched late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

Police Conduct Flag March Around the Golden Temple in Amritsar

The state government has deployed around the Golden temple area after TV reports suggested that Singh will surrender before cops in Amritsar. “Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on any of the routes leading to the Golden Temple and law and order is maintained: Parminder Singh Bhandal,” DCP Law & Order said.

#WATCH | Flag march conducted by police in the area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on any of the routes leading to the Golden Temple and law and order is maintained: Parminder Singh Bhandal: DCP Law & Order pic.twitter.com/Hl6dmtqMYi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

However, a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spokesperson informed that there is no information about Amritpal Singh coming to Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh Seen Roaming Around On Delhi Roads On March 21

Waris Punjab De Chief was in Delhi on March 21 as he was captured in a CCTV footage where he was seen roaming around the city without the turban. In the recent footage, the separatist leader is seen wearing jeans, and a denim jacket and covering his face with a mask to hide his identity. The timestamp of the CCTV footage showed March 21, three days after the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt to nab the Khalistani preacher.

WATCH: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh Seen In Delhi

Fugitive #AmritpalSingh is claimed to be roaming in Delhi.

Amritpal can be seen with open hair and behind him is his associate Papalpreet Singh carrying a bagpack.pic.twitter.com/bMXriUJOSj — Woke Janta (@WokeJanta) March 28, 2023



Singh entered the national capital via Kurukshetra in Haryana, NDTV reported citing sources. Delhi Police have not shared any information on the footage or whether Amritpal Singh is still in Delhi or has escaped elsewhere.

