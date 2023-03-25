Home

New CCTV Footage Shows Amritpal Singh In Punjab’s Patiala

A new CCTV footage showed Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh walking in the streets of Punjab's Patiala even as police are on the hunt to nab him.

A new CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh has emerged where the Waris Punjab De chief was recorded on March 20 in Punjab.

New Delhi: Even as police are on the hunt to nab Amritpal Singh, a new CCTV footage showed the Waris Punjab De chief walking in the streets of Punjab’s Patiala. The CCTV footage is believed to have been recorded on March 20.

Where is Amritpal Singh?

Several CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh were released recently which showed the radical preacher in different locations in Haryana. The latest CCTV video footage of Amritpal Singh in Punjab’s Patiala surfaced a day after Haryana Police on Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert. This comes Amritpal Singh’s last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district. However, the whereabouts of Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

Earlier, another CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday showing Amritpal in a shirt and trousers and holding an umbrella in Haryana’s Shahabad in an apparent bid to hide from police gaze. Later, another footage claimed to be of March 20 also surfaced, in which the radical preacher is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite the Shahabad bus stand, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the driver of the cart on which Amritpal along with his associate Papalpreet was seen sitting in Jalandhar said both of them had asked him to take them to a tyre repair shop as their bike’s tyre had got punctured. The driver claimed that he did not know about radical the preacher at that time.

Another video has emerged showing one of Amritpal’s associates shooting at a firing range in the preacher’s native village Jallupur Khera in the Amritsar district. Pictures of some associates posing with weapons have also surfaced containing the hologram of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).

Amritpal Singh, who took over as ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief after its founder actor-activist Deep Sindhu’s death last year, is on the run after police launched a massive crackdown on March 18 in the state and arrested several of his supporters. It began weeks after the preacher and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on February 23 to secure the release of an arrested associate.

