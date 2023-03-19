Home

Amritpal Singh On The Loose, Punjab Police Files Fresh Case Against ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief | 10 Points

7 persons who were arrested in connection with 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh brought to court in Beas on Sunday

Amritpal Singh News: Punjab Police on Sunday filed a fresh FIR against ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh and his associates in an illegal weapon case. To prevent any untoward incident in case of the arrest of absconding Singh, the police along with CRPF personnel on Sunday conducted flag marches across Punjab.

The Punjab government has also extended the suspension of SMS and mobile Internet services, except the voice call, till Monday noon. Punjab Police are planning to book Amritpal Singh under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), sources privy to the development told IANS.

Here are the top developments:

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh, and his associates, in the illegal weapons case.

Punjab Police conduct flag marches in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana as an operation to nab Amritpal Singh continues.

The Bhagwant Mann-led state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services till 20th March.

We’re registering FIRs in Amritsar rural area, we’ve apprehended 10 people. We are investigating how were these vehicles financed. Some phones have been recovered their technical analysis is being done: Punjab DIG Swapan Sharma said.

The vehicle used by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition.

4 members of Amritpal Singh outfit flown in to Dibrugarh after arrest from Punjab: Assam Police.

“This is police-to-police cooperation,” says Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma on four suspected close aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Dibrugarh by Punjab Police.

Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conducted flag march at various places on Sunday as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh.

Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab

