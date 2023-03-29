Home

News

India

Amritpal Singh Releases First Video Amid Crackdown by Police, Urges Sikhs To Unite For Larger Cause

Amritpal Singh Releases First Video Amid Crackdown by Police, Urges Sikhs To Unite For Larger Cause

In a video on YouTube channel, Amritpal Singh urged Sikhs around the world to unite for a larger cause and narrated the incidents that took place after the police crackdown began on March 18.

Amritpal Singh went on to add that it is by God’s grace he has managed to escape from the police pickets and he is doing fine.

Chandigarh: Amid a massive search operation by Punjab Police, fugitive Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh on Wednesday released his first video and said that he has managed to escape from the cops and is fine. In the video, the radical preacher was heard saying that the manner in which the government has taken steps to arrest his aides and sent them to jail is very wrong.

Khalsa Community Must Come Together: Amritpal Singh

He said the entire Khalsa community must come together to address the issue that his community is facing and the community at this point is aware of the problems and why they need an independent Punjab. “I appeal to the highest Sikh bodies (Sarbant Khalsa) to discuss this issue on all platforms possible,” he said in the video.

You may like to read

Amritpal Singh went on to add that it is by God’s grace he has managed to escape from the police pickets and he is doing fine.

Amritpal Singh Releases First Video: Watch Here

#BREAKING

In first a video after police action Waris Punjab De chief #AmritpalSingh asking to call Sarbat Khalsa on the occasion of Baisakhi and also talking about arrest of his aides and later their detention in Assam jail. pic.twitter.com/sNKvN4Idiv — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) March 29, 2023

In a video on YouTube channel, Amritpal Singh urged Sikhs around the world to unite for a larger cause and narrated the incidents that took place after the police crackdown began on March 18.

Earlier in the day, Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh spoke to news agency ANI on media reports stating Amritpal was expected to surrender at Golden Temple and the law and order situation in the city.

Police Deployment in Marnaian Village

As part of the security measure, heavy police personnel has been deployed in and around the Marnaian village in Hoshiarpur where extensive search launched late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

Police have cordoned off villages in Hoshiarpur district and are carrying out door-to-door search operations. The police, which was on high alert, had inputs about Amritpal’s movements in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts.

A new video of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh surfaced on Tuesday, purportedly showing Amritpal walking in a street in Delhi without a turban and wearing a mask.

A day earlier, the state’s Advocate General informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police were close to arresting Amritpal Singh. The high court was hearing a petition seeking his release, by a man who claimed that Amritpal Singh was in “illegal” custody in Jalandhar.

The Advocate General clarified that Amritpal Singh was not arrested and the police were trying its best to arrest him.

“Punjab is passing through a sensitive stage and national security is involved. As such, the arguments addressed should be limited to the contentions raised in the habeas corpus petition,” he said.

After hearing counsel for both parties, Justice N.S. Shekhawat asked the petitioner’s counsel to show evidence that Amritpal Singh was in illegal custody of the police.

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.