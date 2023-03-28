Home

Amritpal Singh Seen Roaming Around On Delhi Roads On March 21, Reveals New CCTV Footage

In the recent footage, the separatist leader is seen wearing jeans, and a denim jacket and covering his face with a mask to hide his identity.

The Punjab Police operation began Saturday, weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Amritpal Singh Seen In Delhi: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh was in Delhi on March 21 as he was captured in a CCTV footage where he was seen roaming around the city without the turban. In the recent footage, the separatist leader is seen wearing jeans, and a denim jacket and covering his face with a mask to hide his identity. The timestamp of the CCTV footage showed March 21, three days after the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt to nab the Khalistani preacher.

WATCH: Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh Seen In Delhi

Fugitive #AmritpalSingh is claimed to be roaming in Delhi.

Amritpal can be seen with open hair and behind him is his associate Papalpreet Singh carrying a bagpack.pic.twitter.com/bMXriUJOSj — Woke Janta (@WokeJanta) March 28, 2023



Singh entered the national capital via Kurukshetra in Haryana, NDTV reported citing sources. Delhi Police have not shared any information on the footage or whether Amritpal Singh is still in Delhi or has escaped elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Nepal has put the separatist leader on its surveillance list after a request from India. The Department of Immigration has put Singh on its surveillance list following a request from the Indian Embassy here, officials said. “We have received a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy suspecting that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal,” said Kamal Prasad Pandey, the Information Officer at the Department.

On Monday, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the separatist leader is hiding in Nepal and a letter was sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday requesting the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal.

The newspaper further reported that all the details relating to the Khalistan preacher has been circulated to all concerned agencies from hotels to airlines.

Singh has been on the run since the Punjab police launched a massive manhunt on March 18. The Home Ministery has asked all the agencies to be on high alert in the Nepal-India border area. Citing ministry sources, My Republica newspaper said that the instruction was given at the request of Indian security officials and the Nepal-India border area has been kept on ‘high alert’ for two days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.