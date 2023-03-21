Home

Amritpal Singh’s Uncle Shifted To Assam Jail As Hunt For Waris Punjab De Chief Enters Day 4

Even as search for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh continued for fourth day in a row on Tuesday, his uncle Harjit Singh was reportedly being flown to Assam's Dibrugarh.

New Delhi: Even as search for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh continued for fourth day in a row, his uncle Harjit Singh was reportedly flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday. Harjit Singh was shifted to the central jail in Dibrugarh where four other accused were brought. This comes a day after Punjab Police on Monday flagged a possible “ISI angle” as it invoked the stringent National Security Act against five men linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Hunt For Amritpal Singh Enters Day 4: Top Developments

The Khalistan sympathiser’s uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh gave themselves up before police past Sunday midnight. Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of “Waris Punjab De”, is among the five slapped with the NSA, which allows the preventive detention of anyone who could threaten national security or public order.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters here that specialised units are involved in the efforts to nab the preacher who gave police the slip during a car chase in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Gill indicated that the preacher, who heads Waris Punjab De, could also be detained under the NSA. “It can be invoked against him once he is arrested, and the rest of the facts will be made clear to you,” he said, replying to a question at the press conference.

The IG said police have a strong suspicion of an “ISI angle” and foreign funding against those arrested in this case, and further investigations are underway.

The Punjab Police operation began Saturday, weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate. The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the border state.

The Punjab government has again extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, this time up to Tuesday noon. Police have warned people against spreading rumours.

Amid the crackdown, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the “excesses” being committed against Sikh youths in the past few days.

Amritpal Singh’s uncle and the driver surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Mehatpur area. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav was among the officers at the spot.

In a video shot then, Harjit Singh can be seen producing his licensed 32 bore pistol and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh which he was carrying in a Mercedes. The car was later seized and the two men taken away by the Amritsar Rural police, officials said.

The Punjab government had extended the suspension of internet services till Tuesday noon amid search operation for Amritpal Singh.

