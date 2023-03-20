Home

News

India

Amritpal Singh’s Uncle, Driver Surrender Before Punjab Police As Hunt For Waris Punjab De Chief Enters Day 3

Amritpal Singh’s Uncle, Driver Surrender Before Punjab Police As Hunt For Waris Punjab De Chief Enters Day 3

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver have surrendered before Punjab Police as hunt to nab the 'Waris Punjab De' chief continued for third day in a row.

Punjab Police said an operation was underway to arrest Amritpal Singh.

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle and driver have surrendered before Punjab Police as hunt to nab the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief continued for third day in a row. “Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab police last night,” SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.

You may like to read

Hunt On For Amritpal Singh: Top Points

Punjab Police said an operation was underway to arrest Amritpal Singh and the Waris Punjab De chief was “still on the run”. Efforts are underway to nab the pro-Khalistani leader, police said.

On Sunday, the Punjab Police had refuted claims by Amritpal Singh’s lawyer that the Waris Punjab De chief was arrested. Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police at Shahkot police station, Imaan Singh Khara, the legal advisor to Waris Punjab De claimed.

Despite Punjab Police’s statement that Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him, Advocate Imaan Singh Khara claimed that the Khalistan sympathiser has been arrested at Shahkot Police Station.

Amritpal Singh’s lawyer also alleged that the police wants to kill the pro-Khalistan leader in a “fake encounter”. Punjab Police, meanwhile, refuted all claims by Imaan Singh Khara and said Amritpal Singh was “still on the run”.

Citing a threat to the life of Amritpal Singh, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a writ petition. “Today I have filed a criminal writ petition (Imaan Singh Khara vs State of Punjab) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This is a Habeas Corpus writ petition,” he told ANI.

Advocate Khara said, “as per the Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which is the Right to Life, police cannot beat anyone without the due procedure of court.”

“In this plea, we have appealed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is a threat to Amritpal Singh’s life and that he is arrested at Shahkot Police Station,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.