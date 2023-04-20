Home

Amritpal Singh’s Wife Kirandeep Kaur Stopped From Flying To London, Being Interrogated At Amritsar Airport

Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, is now being interrogated at the Amritsar airport by the immigration department.

New Delhi: Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Thursday was reportedly stopped from flying to London. She is now being interrogated at the Amritsar airport by the immigration department, according to news agency ANI. She has not been detained yet, sources said.

Earlier, Papalpreet Singh – a close aide of Amritpal Singh – was arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar district under the National Security Act (NSA).

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him while he was on his way to Jalandhar but he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited)

