Amritpal’s Close Aide Papalpreet Singh Arrives At Amritsar Airport | WATCH

Police personnel brought Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh to Amritsar airport early Tuesday morning. (Screengrab: Twitter/ANI)

Amritsar: Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, was brought to Amritsar airport by the Amritsar Police in the wee hours of Tuesday. Pappalpreet Singh, who is also considered to be the Waris Punjab De chief’s mentor, was arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiyarpur in a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

#WATCH | Punjab: Police personnel brings Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, to Amritsar airport. He was yesterday detained from Amritsar’s Kathu Nangal area. pic.twitter.com/npauxl8svN — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

The police had been conducting searches at many places, including Hoshiarpur, to nab the duo who had been hoodwinking the Police since March 18 when police had launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides.

Papalpreet’s arrest comes days after a CCTV footage made the rounds on social media in which he could be seen at a ‘dera’ (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur.

The footage is said to be of March 29, a day after a team of the counter intelligence wing chased an Innova car from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after the police suspected that the fugitive and his aides could be in that vehicle.

The ‘dera’, seen in the footage, is in village Tanauli which is located just two to three kilometers away from Marnaian village in Hoshiarpur where the police had launched a massive search operation in search of the suspects.

It is believed that both Papalpreet and Amritpal could have separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle.

Many pictures of the duo had surfaced on social media. In one such footage, both of them could be seen wearing masks while roaming around a street in Delhi.

A picture of them looking relaxed and Amritpal holding a beverage can was also seen.

The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

