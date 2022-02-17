New Delhi: With 146 passengers on board, an Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday due to a technical snag in the aircraft. According to reports, the pilot detected the technical snag soon after the take-off, following which he immediately contacted the airport authorities.Also Read - Now Buy Liquor At Discounted Price At Delhi Airport. Details Here

As per updates from a senior police official at the airport, they received a call regarding the emergency landing at 10:15 AM on Thursday. Notably, the emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2 which is bound for domestic flights.

Soon after the incident, the teams of police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot. The officials from the fire department said six fire engines were rushed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after receiving the information regarding the emergency landing.

However, the flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, according to officials.

Giving details, a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement that a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar on February 17, 2022. “As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and land safely at the IGI Airport,” the spokesperson said.

“Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

A similar situation had happened in late October last year. A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport after a passenger complained of health issue and fainted.