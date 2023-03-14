Home

Drunk Ticket Checker Urinates on Woman Passenger Inside Amritsar-Kolkata Train, Arrested

Lucknow: After the Air India urination incident, another such case has been reported on Amritsar-Kolkata train on Sunday. A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman passenger’s head in Akal Takht Express, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official told ANI.

The incident happened when the woman passenger was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.

The incident came to the limelight on Sunday night in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said.

Fellow train passengers gathered around after hearing the noise of the woman passenger and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station in Lucknow, on Monday. The TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

