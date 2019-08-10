New Delhi: After suspension of Delhi-Lahore bus service, Pakistan has reportedly discontinued the Punj-Aab Express (the bus plying between Nankana Sahib and Amritsar). Notably, the reports emerge after the Amritsar-Lahore bus that left for Islamabad returned empty on Saturday with no visitors from either side of the border.

“Though I have not received any official or written statement on the suspension of bus service, their (Pakistan’s) terminal officer informed me verbally that bus service was suspended.”Driver Harinder Singh said, upon his return.

In the backdrop of Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had suspended Samjhauta, Thar Express train services and Delhi-Lahore bus service.

On Friday, Islamabad had announced that the Delhi-Lahore bus service, officially known as Sada-e-Sarhad, will be suspended. , “In line with the decisions of NSC, Pak-India bus service is suspended,” Murad Saeed, Pakistan’s communication minister, had said in a tweet.

The service was started in 1999 and was not stopped even during the Kargil war. It was only suspended once, after the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and resumed in 2003. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on the inaugural bus service that took him for the famous Lahore Summit with the then PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier the neighbouring country had suspended Samjhauta Express, the bi-weekly train that connects Delhi in India to Lahore in Pakistan. Those who had already brought Samjhota Express tickets would be refunded without any deduction, Islamabad had said.

Besides, the Thar Express, the weekly passenger train that connects Khokhrapar in Pakistan with Munabao in Barmer district of Rajasthan was also suspended by Pakistan following the abrogation of Article 370.