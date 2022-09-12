Amritsar: In a second such incident, the Spring Dale School in Amritsar received a bomb threat on social media. Reportedly a message was uploaded on social media on Monday evening that read that there would be a blast in Spring Dale School on September 16. This comes four days after DAV Public School has received a similar threat that later proved to be a prank made by three students of the school.Also Read - Udta Punjab! Viral Video Of Woman 'Under Influence Of Drugs' in Amritsar's Maqboolpura Goes Viral | WATCH

As the matter was reported to the police, heavy security arrangements have been made in and around the school Also Read - When Queen Elizabeth II Made Reference To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre As ‘Distressing Example’ In 1997

“It came to the notice of the school that a threatening message was in circulation in social media of similar nature as was circulated against another school in the city last week. Taking serious note of the social media message, the school authorities informed the police to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff of the school,” read a statement issued by the school. Also Read - Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death For Chewing Tobacco In Amritsar. Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV

It added, “The police authorities informed the school management that the situation is under control and safety and security of the school children will be ensured as an FIR has been lodged and the matter is being investigated.”

As per the management, the school will function on Tuesday as per the routine.

(With IANS inputs)