Amritsar West Constituency, Punjab: The Amritsar West Assembly constituency that falls under the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to go to polls in Punjab Assembly Election 2022 on February 20. Amritsar West was declared a reserved seat to represent the Schedule Caste community in 2012. Since then, for the two consecutive terms, Raj Kumar Verka for Indian National Congress' ticket had won the Vidhan Sabha election from the constituency. In 2017, Verka had won the seat by defeating Rakesh Gill from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 26,847 votes.

In 2022, the Vidhan Sabha seat is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight with farmer unions'-backed Sanyukt Samaj Morcha's (SSM) supporting the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Amarjit Singh Asal and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) backing BJP's advocate Kumar Amit, who is son of BJP leader Kewal Kumar.

Key Candidates in Fray This Year

  • Raj Kumar Verka from Congress
  • Former MLA Dalbir Singh Verka from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
  • Kumar Amit from BJP and Punjab Lok Congress
  • Dr Jasbir Singh from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  • Amarjit Singh Asal from CPI

Brief Electoral History of Amritsar West Constituency

Since 1972, Congress has won from Amritsar West constituency five times and CPI has tasted the victory thrice. Apart from that, Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni is the only candidate to have won from the seat as an independent candidate twice. The lotus is yet to bloom in Amritsar West, BJP has emerged as the runner-up party in the past three assembly elections.

2017 Assembly Election Results 

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Raj Kumar VerkaINCWinner52,27148.60%26,847
Rakesh GillBJPRunner Up25,42423.64%
Balwinder Singh SahotaAAP3rd24,73122.99%
Gurnam KaurCPI4th1,7251.60%
Jaswant SinghBSP5th8470.79%
None Of The AboveNOTA6th8100.75%
Satnam SinghABSD7th4090.38%
Balwinder SinghDEMSWP8th4070.38%
Lakhbir SinghSLDP9th2920.27%
Kulwant SinghAPPA10th2550.24%
AnkushIND11th2020.19%
Sham Lal GandhiwadiDCP12th1770.16%

Who Rules Amritsar West Over The Years

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Raj Kumar VerkaINCWinner52,27148.60%26,847
Rakesh GillBJPRunner Up25,42423.64%
2012
Raj KumarINCWinner45,76248%11,591
Rakesh GillBJPRunner Up34,17136%
2007
Om Parkash SoniINCWinner60,97847%12,103
Rajinder Mohan Singh ChhinaBJPRunner Up48,87538%
2002
Om Parkash SoniINDWinner45,33144%23,540
Amarjit SinghCPIRunner Up21,79121%
1997
Om Parkash SoniINDWinner42,30539%13,671
Om Parkash KaliaBJPRunner Up28,63427%
1992
Vimla DangCPIWinner19,14047%5,328
Sewa RamINCRunner Up13,81234%
1985
Sewa RamINCWinner24,61236%1,182
Sat Pal DangCPIRunner Up23,43035%
1980
Sewa RamINC(I)Winner24,04341%3,642
Satya Pal DangCPIRunner Up20,40135%
1977
Satya Pal DangCPIWinner35,55666%18,912
Khushpal SinghJNPRunner Up16,64431%

Full schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls

  • Issue of notification: January 21
  • Last date of notification: January 28
  • Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
  • Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
  • Date of poll:  February 20
  • Counting of votes: March 10