Updated: February 2, 2022 3:49 PM IST

All you need to know about Amritsar West Constituency

Who Rules Amritsar West Over The Years Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Raj Kumar Verka INC Winner 52,271 48.60% 26,847 Rakesh Gill BJP Runner Up 25,424 23.64% 2012 Raj Kumar INC Winner 45,762 48% 11,591 Rakesh Gill BJP Runner Up 34,171 36% 2007 Om Parkash Soni INC Winner 60,978 47% 12,103 Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina BJP Runner Up 48,875 38% 2002 Om Parkash Soni IND Winner 45,331 44% 23,540 Amarjit Singh CPI Runner Up 21,791 21% 1997 Om Parkash Soni IND Winner 42,305 39% 13,671 Om Parkash Kalia BJP Runner Up 28,634 27% 1992 Vimla Dang CPI Winner 19,140 47% 5,328 Sewa Ram INC Runner Up 13,812 34% 1985 Sewa Ram INC Winner 24,612 36% 1,182 Sat Pal Dang CPI Runner Up 23,430 35% 1980 Sewa Ram INC(I) Winner 24,043 41% 3,642 Satya Pal Dang CPI Runner Up 20,401 35% 1977 Satya Pal Dang CPI Winner 35,556 66% 18,912 Khushpal Singh JNP Runner Up 16,644 31% Full schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.