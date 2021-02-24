New Delhi: Death row convict Shabnam, who was awarded the death sentence for killing seven members of her family in April 2008, has got temporary respite as her hanging has been stayed till Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel takes a decision on her mercy plea. She has filed a fresh mercy petition to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Also Read - ‘Forgive My Mother’: 12-Year-Old Son of Death Row Convict Shabnam Urges President For Mercy

Earlier last week, Shabnam's 12-year-old son, Mohammad Taj, has urged President Kovind to commute the death sentence of his mother. A a photograph of the boy holding a placard that said, "President uncle, please forgive my mother Shabnam," had also gone viral on the social media.

Shabnam, now 38, had been convicted of killing seven of her family members — her mother, father, two brothers, sister-in-law, cousin and 10-month-old nephew — after her family opposed her relationship with Salim. The two of them slit their throats after serving them sedative-laced milk. Shabnam was pregnant at the time.

She gave birth in Moradabad jail in December 2008. When he turned six, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Amroha handed him over to his guardian, a resident of Bulandshahr district. Shabnam and Salim, meanwhile, were convicted in 2010 and, then, sentenced to death. Shabnam challenged the Amroha sessions court verdict in the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, and also sought mercy from the President after all three did not accept her plea.

She went back to the the apex court which again rejected her review petition in January last year. Over the past six years, every three months, the boy is taken to the Amroha CWC and then the Rampur jail, where his mother is lodged.

Usman, who has been taking care of the boy, told reporters that Shabnam told her son that she is not guilty of the crime she has been convicted of. “She wants a CBI inquiry because she insists that she has been framed in the matter,” he said.

While she has not exhausted her legal options, the Mathura jail is preparing to hang her.

Director General of Prisons Anand Kumar said: “As and when the date is finalized and the death warrant issued, Shabnam will be taken to Mathura jail for hanging.”

Shabnam will be the first woman in Independent India to be taken to the gallows.